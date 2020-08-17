Rapper Sarkodie has spoken, for the first time, about a fracas that took place between his manager and dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

The rapper says it’s too early for him to open up on what truly led to the brawl between Angel Town and Stonebwoy.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Monday, a day after his Black Love Virtual Concert took place at the Independence Square in Accra over the weekend, Sarkodie said his manager was still recovering from the incident.

Angel is fine. Yes, he has taken the bandages off, he was supposed to keep it for like three hours, he said.

Stonebwoy and Angel clashed at the Independence Square on Wednesday ahead of rapper Sarkodie’s Black Love concert.

Earlier reports suggested that Stonebwoy had pulled a gun during the fracas but his’s personal aide, Ayisha Modi said she saw no one brandishing a weapon at the practice arena as has been rumoured on social media.

Ayisha also rubbished reports that Stonebwoy slapped Angel’s manager after photos of his bandaged eye went public.

Reacting to the incident, Sarkodie told Andy Dosty that he hadn’t spoken to Stonebwoy on the matter. I wanted the show to happen then I will address everything. I don’t usually open up on stuffs like these but I promise I will be dealing with that.

I am in a great mood, trying to enjoy what happened yesterday, right from tomorrow, we will approach that, he told Andy Dosty.