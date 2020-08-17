Spokesperson to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the latest government official to share his COVID-19 experience with the public.

According to Dr Gideon Boako, he tested positive for the deadly virus but was treated at home, revealing that he was down with severe fever.

“I experienced the symptoms and called my doctor who asked for my sample to be taken and within 48-hours, I received the results that showed I was ‘positive’,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

He said he still couldn’t fathom how he contracted the disease as he strictly adhered to all the laid-down safety protocols.

“I got infected and was rendered inactive but I recovered somewhere last month. I was very surprised because I have my car booth filled with sanitizers and I frequently clean up my surroundings,” he said.

He disclosed that none of his close associates tested positive though they were often in contact with each other.

Dr Boako stressed that it was important for Ghanaians to abide by the protocols since everybody was at risk.