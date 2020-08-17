Alhaji Abu Lamin has hinted that the first phase of renovation works at the Asante Kotoko secretariat will be completed in three weeks.

Former acting Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Joseph Yaw Adu, lamented about the poor state of the secretariat.

According to him, the secretariat is equipped with outdated machines, making administration work relatively tedious.

But, Alhaji Abu Lamin says the club secretariat will undergo a major facelift which will be completed in three weeks.

READ ALSO

“I can assure you that within three weeks, the first phase of renovation at the Asante Kotoko SC secretariat will be done,” he exclusively told Asempa FM.

“We also have plans to complete Adako Jachie,” he added.

The board of directors, according to reports, are considering putting up a new ultra-modern secretariat for the club to enhance its administration.