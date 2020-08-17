President Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in Wamkele Mene, the first elected Secretary General of the African Continental Trade Area (AfCTA).

According to the president, the expectation that the AfCTA would be the springboard needed for Africa’s economic transformation and rapid growth will be attained during Mr Mene’s tenure.

“The world is watching to see if the secretariat will indeed provide the springboard needed for Africa’s economic integration and rapid growth, and I’m sure under your tenure it will be so,” he stated.

The president made the assertion during his address at the official commissioning and handing over of the AfCTA Secretariat to the African Union for the commencement of the free trade area agreement.

Speaking further at the function, President Akufo-Addo assured Mr Mene of Government of Ghana’s (GoG) firm support for his work and activities in the country.

READ ALSO:

Mr Wamkele Mene – a South African – is the first sworn-in Secretary General of the AfCFTA, as the Secretary General, he is expected to provide leadership and technical support to the AfCFTA Secretariat and overall management of the day-to-day functioning of the Secretariat.

He will be responsible for the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement and strategic collaboration; stakeholders’ engagement; and resources mobilization for the implementation of the AfCTA agreement, among others.

With the implementation of the AfCTA, Africa with a combined population of 1.2 billion and $3 trillion GDP, becomes the largest free trade area in the world.