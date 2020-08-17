Three person have been burnt to death in an accident that occurred at Akomadan-Nkenkasu road at Techiman yesterday evening.

The incident happened when a Pajaro four-wheel drive travelling from Techiman to Kumasi collided with a Sanyong Van which was heading for the opposite direction.

The impact of the crash caused the Pajaro to sink in flames, while the Sanyong passengers were trapped, despite attempts to deboard them.

A foreigner, who was the driver of the Pajaro died on the spot, while several others were rescued today after being trapped for several hours.

According to eyewitnesses, despite calls to alert the police last night, no personnel were present until this morning when the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) dispatched some rescue team.

The injured were taken to Wenchi Methodist and Techiman Holy Family Hospital, where two others succumbed to their injuries.