Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has hailed the administration of Kurt E.S. Okraku.

Mr Okraku, who is a former MTN FA Cup chairman was elected as the president of the GFA in October 2019.

“I must say that Kurt Okraku has done very well,” Asante Twum told Adom TV on Agoro Ne Fom.

“When we took over, things were in a mess a bit but we stayed focus and did the right things because much was expected from this administration when we came to office.

“There was no sponsorship but we started the Premier League and we all saw how stakeholders and supporters were patronizing the league.

Mr Asante Twum also justified why StarTimes won the bid as the official match broadcaster.

“We opened a bid and we had a lot of television networks applying for the broadcast right. At the end of the day, StarTimes won the bid.

“The FA was criticized for awarding the right to StarTimes but that was the right thing. GBC issued a statement to expressed their displeasure, meaning they know what they would get if they won the bid.

“There were no official sponsors for the league but these are some of the things that happened,” Henry said.

StarTimes, a Chinese television network won the bid in a deal worth $5.25m for a five-year period.

Technical director for the FA

Mr Asante Twum also reacted to when a new technical director will be named, especially when the FA is in dire need of one.

The technical director job has been vacant following the exit of Francis Oti Akenteng in March this year.

According to Mr Asante Twum, the Executive Council will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss who is is best fit for the job.

“The FA has shortlisted six candidates for the job – three local coaches and three expatriates,” he revealed.

“I can’t confirm who will be named as the new technical director for the FA; the Executive Council will meet on Monday to discuss who is fit for the job.

“We don’t want to underrate anybody; let us wait on the decision of the Executive Council.”

Adomonline.com has already reported that German trainer, Winfried Schäfer is the leading candidate for the job.

CAS Case

The court of Arbitration for Sports [CAS] has set September 1 to announce the final ruling between Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer and the Ghana Football Association [GFA].

Osei Kweku Palmer dragged the FA to the Swiss-based court following his disqualification from the GFA presidential race by Vetting Committee of the Normalization Committee.

The Tema Youth FC boss was disqualified on the grounds of failing to pay 10 percent mandatory fee to the GFA following the transfer of his player Joseph Paintsil to Belgian side, KRC Genk.

The decision of CAS will go a long way to determine the future of current FA boss Kurt Okraku as it threatens his reign.

But according to Mr Asante Twum, the GFA is ready to accept any verdict from CAS.

“The FA and Mr Okraku are not worried about the situation,” he said.

“We are ready to welcome any decision from CAS. We are a law-abiding institution and remember that whatever CAS says is final so we are ready to accept any verdict from CAS,” he added.