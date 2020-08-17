Celebrated Rapper, Sarkodie has given reasons why he chose a different platform from popular social media platforms such as youtube and facebook for his Black Love concert streaming.

Sarkodie has explained that he opted for CEEK.com, a platform for virtual reality performance, noting the platform streams better than Facebook, Youtube and Instagram.

According to Sarkodie, apart from the speed of the platform, it is owned by a Ghanaian lady, hence partnering her would be for the good of the country.

“CEEK is a platform that I chanced on and I thought it was interesting because they are into virtual reality. It is like they had a tip-off COVID was going to come. They were ten steps ahead of time and the platform is very big.”

RELATED STORIES

The Strength of a Woman composer said the site was also highly utilized by top stars like Ziggy Marley, Rick Ross, adding it is perfect for the concept of his virtual show.

Listen to Sarkodie’s explanation below: