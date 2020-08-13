All is set for award-winning rapper Sarkodie’s virtual ‘Black Love” concert and the Independence Arch will serve as the stage for performances.

In the last few days, the Independence Square has been the rehearsal grounds for Sarkodie and some of the other artistes billed to perform on the night.

The stage is set with images of a glowing flag of Ghana under very bright lighting.

The Independence Arch, a symbol of the nation’s independence from colonial rule is set for the concert.

Find images of the set below:

The Independence Arch before the concert

READ ALSO

Everything @sarkodie dey do he put Ghana first✅



Wait for the bigger picture 🇬🇭#BlackLoveVirtualConcert pic.twitter.com/I4iEL96uXP — ReneNel (@baafinelson) August 12, 2020

The virtual concert which is scheduled for Sunday, August 16, 2020, will feature talents such as King Promise, Kidi, Efya, and legends, Yaw Sarpong and Amakye Dede.