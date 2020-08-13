The governing body of Ghana DJ Awards has welcomed 12 entertainment industry practitioners and stakeholders as the new board of directors of the prestigious award scheme.

The personalities range from radio, disc jockeys (DJs), sound engineers,among others in the industry.

The Ghana DJ Awards board, since it was formed in 2012, has been tasked with advansing the art and science of Disc Jockeying in Ghana.

The board also has oversight responsibility over the yearly Ghana DJ Awards which has, over the years, been the measure by which DJs have rated their performances.

The new board has the likes of Nii Ofori Tackie, CEO, Alordia Promotions; Abeiku Aggrey Santana, CEO, KAYA Tours; Rev. Azigiza Jnr., Veteran Disk Jockey; Leonora Buckman, President, WIPA; and Alexander Lutterodt, CEO, Soundcheck Ent.

The others are Ola Michael, presenter, Despite Media; Joseph K. Essien, DJ; Hubert Kofi Anti, sound engineer; Rab Bakari, DJ; Victor Akpeke, DJ; James Neequaye, DJ, Despite Media; and Kwame Adu Gyamfi, Disc Jockey.

READ ALSO:

This group of industry stakeholders will jointly supervise the activities of the organization and ensure the scheme’s prosperity by collectively directing its affairs, while meeting the appropriate interests of its shareholders and relevant stakeholders.

The 2020 edition of the awards scheme is set to come off in November. Insightful details to be announced soon.

Find the full list of members below: