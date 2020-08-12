Following a series of violence in the just-ended Voters’ Registration Exercise, artiste Wendy Shay has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) to put heads together.

“Spread love and ensure a peaceful election” is the message Wendy is passing to the top two political parties ahead of December 7.

Wendy Shay went as far as carving a flyer with the two party emblems inscribed in the letters of ‘Odo’ and a Ghana Flag to remind them that the state comes before politics.

Using herself as a reference point, the ‘Wake Up’ advocate said she believed if she could drop her rivalry with Kelvynboy and work together with him, it was highly possible for the NDC and NPP to do same.

READ ALSO

Wendy Shay added that she believed love conquers all, adding that it was the spirit Ghana needed to maintain the high standard Democracy the world believes Ghana has.

See Wendy’s tweet below: