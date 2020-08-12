A cargo car transporting what is believed to be sacks of rice has destroyed the newly fixed traffic lights on the Anyaa-Fanmilk – Ablekuma road stretch.

Per reports gathered from eyewitnesses by adomonline.com, driver of the cargo car in an attempt to beat the stop sign of the traffic light, sped, but lost control crushing into the traffic light stand.

Images captured from the scene show the traffic lights completely destroyed.

C J Forson, host of Adom FM‘s Dwaso Nsem spoke to the Assemblyman for Ablekuma North electoral area, Bernard Ansah, bemoaning the incident which took place Tuesday evening, in view of the onerous efforts made in ensuring the traffic lights are fixed.

Background

There were reports of incessant deaths on the Anyaa-Fanmilk – Ablekuma route – due to malfunctioned traffic and street lights coupled with the absence of footbridges.

Residents of Awoshie and its environs lamented over the malfunctioned traffic and streetlights as that led to accidents on the route resulting in many deaths.

The #FixAnyaaFanMilktrafficlightsnow campaign was launched by show host of Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Chief Jerry Forson to help fix the problem.

As of Friday, August 7, 2020, it emerged that personnel from the National Road Safety Authority had begun fixing the lights and were due to complete it by August 21.