A green tipper truck with registration number GT 6554-19 loaded with sand on Thursday rammed into about six vehicles.

The cars included a private vehicle with registration number GE 194-19, an Uber Toyota car with registration number GN 2617-20 and another with registration number GE 8928 -17.

Reports indicate the tragic incident occurred at Awoshie near the Odorgonno Senior High School.

Many victims have been hospitalised after suffering serious injuries, leaving a motorcycle rider unconscious.

One of the accident vehicles

The rider was reportedly thrown off the bicycle and fell on the side of the road. The truck driver reportedly took to his heels and left the truck at the scene.

According to witnesses, the truck drove at top speed from Ablekuma heading towards Baah Yard on the Awoshie-Ablekuma highway.

One of the witnesses explained that he suspects the driver suffered a brake failure.

He said the driver could not stop when he got to the Awoshie Last Stop traffic light close to the Fraga Oil fuel station.

“The driver kept honking but the traffic light had turned red and the vehicles ahead had stopped. The victims were rushed in separate taxis to the Ga South Hospital,“ he noted.

Meanwhile, three towing vehicles were dispatched to the scene to convey the damaged cars to the police station.