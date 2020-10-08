Some youth in the Asogli State in the Volta Region have initiated series of spiritual exercises to call on their gods and deities to strike dead individuals behind the recent secessionist attacks in parts of the Region.

At a press briefing at the Asogli palace in Ho on Tuesday, the convener of the youth, Mutipha Fadebor condemned the attacks, noting that all Ghanaians must live in unity, particularly now that the country is preparing towards the general election.

They were concerned that the activities of the separatist groups could negatively affect the overall development of the Region.

“We the Asogli Warriors have analysed the negative impact these disturbances could have on our region. They include eroding investor confidence, creating anxiety and insecurity, wastage of scarce national resources on maintenance of security, disruption in business and social activities and threats to disruption of voting in the Volta Region during the forthcoming December 7 elections,” the group said.

As a result, Mr Fadebor, on behalf of the group, responded to the call by their traditional leaders to rise up and protect the residents of the Region and the nation as a whole.

“We, therefore, want to lend our fullest support to the call by our traditional leaders on the warriors to rise up and protect its citizens, to complement the efforts of the state security apparatus.

“We have, therefore, initiated series of spiritual exercises in readiness for the task ahead and we will invoke the gods and the spirits of our ancestors to strike any leader who is betraying the people of the Volta Region for his or her selfish gains,” he said.