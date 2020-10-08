Veteran actress, Belinda Naa Ode Oku, commonly known as Adwoa Smart, has revealed that she has dated 999 men.

However, none of the 999 men she dated was ready to marry her despite the many promises made to her.

Adwoa Smart was speaking in an interview where she was answering questions on love and relationship.

Given the many promises and failures she faced, Adwoa Smart said she had never been married before in her 54 years on earth.

Going into her private life, she gave the name of her parents as Mr and Mrs Oku, who lived at Abossey Okai in Accra.

Adwoa Smart said she had to drop out of school at the basic level because her mates made fun of her and she could not stand it.

She revealed that at age 18, she met one Nana Yaw who was 35 years then.

He was one of the musicians of the popular Obra Soul Train. Adwoa Smart revealed that they fell in love and had a baby girl who sadly died after seven months.

She again met one businessman by the name Alex in 1993 who also left her along the line after many promises to marry her because she rejected his idea for them to have a baby before marriage.