Veteran Ghanaian actress, Adwoa Smar,t has vented her spleen at some film producers who offer her meagre fees for roles in films.



Adwoa Smart, who is legally known as Belinda Naa Ode Oku, isn’t happy about the fact that she is not accorded the needed respect by filmmakers and on top of all, doesn’t receive the money she deserves.



She went gaga during an interview on Bryt TV where she dropped the bombshell.



According to her, the new crop of producers are the recipients of her anger.



“These new film producers do not treat me with respect,” she said. “People just wake up one day and claim to be producers.



“They pay other actors huge sums of money and pay me a peanut. Do you think I deserve this?” she quizzed.



Watch a snippet from her interview below:

