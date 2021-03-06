Organisers of the Ghana DJ Awards, Merqury Republic, and the Board are mourning the death of one of their own, DJ Adviser.

The late Happy FM Disk Jockey (DJ) was reported dead on March 4.

According to a press release signed by the Management of Global Media Alliance Group (Happy FM, YFM & eTV Ghana), DJ Adviser passed away after a short illness.

The Board of the Ghana DJ Awards said it was devastated to here the news of the passing of DJ Adviser.

“Our hearts are heavy upon receipt of the news about the unfortunate incident which occurred following a short illness on Wednesday, 3rd March 2021.

“We are mourning with his family, with his fans, friends, DJs in Africa and all Ghanaians. DJ Adviser will forever remain in our heart.”

DJ Adviser was recognised for promoting Ghanaian talents regardless of status on his Radio shows.

