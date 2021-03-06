Some Nigerians on social media have expressed their views after a Ghanaian court sentenced two of their citizens to death over the kidnapping of four young girls.

The suspects; Samuel Udeotuk Wills and John Oji, were charged for kidnapping and murdering Ruth Abakah, 19; Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21; Ruth Love Quayson,18 and Priscilla Koranchie, 15, who were captured at Kansawurodo, Butumagyebu, Nkroful Junction, all in Sekondi-Takoradi of the Western Region.

Meanwhile, majority of the Nigerians, speaking on the matter on social media, said the sentence was apt and would further serve as a deterrent to others.

The Takoradi kidnapped girls

Essien Ndifreke Ekerete said: “Why must Nigerians be associated with things like this? It serves him right. Ghanaians are our brothers”

Tosy Ogbe commented: “Good for them. I hope other intending murderers learn (because trust me, there are still some b@st@rds who are planning to carry this act soon) And may the God of justice continue to fight for every innocent blood shed across the world…”

Nnaemeka Ozokpor had a long piece to say: “I’m Glad finally justice was served, My condolences to the family of the kidnapped girls and the entire Great Nation of Ghana! Crime has no tribe or country, there are hardworking Nigerians in Ghana, I’ve lived at East Legon for some years and the kind of hospitality and love I’m enjoying from the community is overwhelming! I feel safe and secured, Ghanaians are great people, Kudos to their government for handling this case and brought the perpetrators to book, unlike our clueless Buhari audio book.

“I want to also use this medium to give shout out to GH government, since this year I’ve not paid light Bill since I returned from Xmas, I heard the President gave us free light, I’m so happy being here and I hope we enjoy the peace and harmony forever. Long live Nigeria 🇳🇬. Long live Ghana 🇬🇭.”

Promise Chiedozie Emmanuel Nzeh: “The Takoradi issue was a huge and emotional crime. Four innocent girls kidnapped and killed just like that! Worse still was when some Nigerians were pointed as among the kidnappers. The Nigerian community in Ghana initially thought it was huge accusations until investigations proved the Ghana government right. It was hard for the good Nigerians in Ghana to believe that those Nigerians could commit such evil in a country that gave shelter to them.

“The crime was enough to cause eruption against Nigerians in Ghana, especially those in the Western region. So I have to commend the Ghana government and the people for holding unto peace and putting anger aside. I also pray this judgement bring peace to the heart of the families of the victims.”

