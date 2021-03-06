Senior lecturer at the University of Ghana’s Political Science Department, Prof Ransford Gyampo, has indicated that the Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hawa Koomson, benefited from political grace.

According to Prof Gyampo, he was taken aback by the number of votes she obtained from Members of the House.

“I was a bit surprised and maybe my own coining I think that Hawa Koomson benefited from what I refer to as political grace that was what led to the kind of vote that she had,” he said.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Ghana Connect, he said he generally has issues with the essence of vetting in the discourse of countervailing authority in any Parliament.

“Must it always be that everybody nominated must be approved? We must know that if all nominees must always be approved at all costs then the whole exercise of vetting is a waste of time and a needless financial loss to the state,” he stated.

He indicated that the 2020 Parliamentary results clearly spelt out the tiredness of Ghanaians on the “parliamentary rubber stamp of executive decisions.”

READ MORE:

“It is, therefore, expected that as currently constituted this particular parliament would reassess the parliamentary counter veiling authority known among world democracy,” he added.