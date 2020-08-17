Madonna continued to party it up for the occasion of her 62nd birthday on Sunday, and shared a daring and fun photo that evening with her millions of Instagram followers.

While wearing a stunning teal floral gown, the Queen of Pop sat on a red velvet chair with a tray covered in rolling papers and nuggets of marijuana.

Madge had the faintest of Mona Lisa smiles on her face, and a joint hung from her lips.

No doubt it was a special birthday for Madonna as she even received a greeting from Kim Kardashian featuring a selfie of them and the caption: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @MADONNA THERE IS NO ONE ON THIS PLANET LIKE YOU!!!!!! LOVE YOU !!!!!!”

‘Welcome to Jamaica…’ Madonna captioned her post, which included several other fabulous photos from her party there that included her mini-me daughter Lola, 23, as well as her beau Ahlamalik Williams, 25.

She added the hashtags #birthday and #leo, and also tagged Williams.

Another photo in the spread showed the happy couple with their arms wrapped around one another, with the Music hitmaker staring up at Williams lovingly.

Another photo in the spread: The happy couple posed with their arms wrapped around one another, with the Music hitmaker staring up at Williams lovingly

Come party with me: ‘Welcome to Jamaica…’ Madonna captioned the post; seen that evening in her Instagram Stories with a large marijuana plant in the background

Ahlamalik, a professional dancer who was part of Madge’s performance team for her recent Madame X international concert tour, wore a power-clash top with eye catching and contrasting patterns.

Lola, or Lourdes Leon, looked drop-dead gorgeous like a young version of her mother, in a fab electric blue tube minidress.

Other fabulous photos from the party included: Madonna’s ethereally gorgeous mini-me daughter Lola, 23