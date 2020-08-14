Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has recounted numerous political appointment offers he has turned down.

According to the veteran journalist, some of these offers were from the John Agyekum Kufuor and the John Mills’ administrations.

“In 2001, Akufo-Addo, before his appointment as Attorney General, came to my office and told me J. A. Kufuor wanted to work with me in government but I declined.

“President Mills also offered me an appointment as Ghana’s Ambassador to Cuba but I turned it down,” he said.

He revealed this on Accra-based Peace FM, stating he will still reject offers that will come on his table in the future even from the Akufo-Addo administration.

“If I was able to reject an appointment through Akufo-Addo, I can also reject one from him,” he stressed.

Mr Pratt added his journalism profession and participation in national discourse were enough service to the nation and does not need a political office to prove himself.