Veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has described a recent letter from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) cautioning against attacks on soldiers as a “love letter.”

Speaking on Metro TV, on June 12, Mr. Pratt criticized the letter’s tone and direction, arguing that it diverted attention from the real target of the caution, Ernest Frimpong, a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Frimpong, the NPP’s Parliamentary candidate for the Amenfi East Constituency in the Western Region charged the small-scale miners to attack any unauthorized security personnel obstructing their activities.

Following these comments, he was arrested.

The GAF’s statement warning against such attacks did not explicitly mention Mr. Frimpong or his comments, leading to widespread criticism on social media.

Mr. Pratt described Frimpong’s comments as “annoying” noting that, the display of impunity is unpardonable.

“The worst part is that he made this statement in the presence of the Western Regional Minister who partially confirmed it” he added.

