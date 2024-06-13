The Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has opposed the issuance of licenses for mining activities in forest reserves.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Mr Akomea expressed his confusion and disapproval over the policy.

According to him, the policy that permits mining in the forest reserve contradicts the inherent concept of a “reserve.”

He highlighted the fundamental definition of a reserve as an area set aside and protected from certain activities to preserve its natural state.

“This business of giving licenses to mine in forest reserves, I have never understood it. This is because the very word of “reserve” means it is reserved. Unless we don’t understand the language,” he argued.

Mr Akomea pointed out the inconsistency in regulations that restrict local landowners from engaging in small-scale farming within these protected areas while simultaneously permitting large-scale mining operations.

“When you classify a place as a forest reserve, the people who own the land cannot go there and cultivate cassava. They cannot, it is a reserve. There are other places they can farm, but they cannot go into the reserve and farm cassava,” he explained.

Highlighting the contradiction, he questioned the rationale behind allowing mining, an activity with significant environmental impact, within these sensitive areas.

“So how do you have a provision that would allow other people to go in the reserve and mine?” he quizzed.

