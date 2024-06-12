An okada rider has been crashed to death with three others injured near Suhum Star Oil on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The accident occurred on Monday, involving a truck with registration number GT 6359-24, traveling from Accra to Kumasi.

Accra-based Starr FM reported that, the driver lost control after the truck’s tyre burst, leading to a fatal collision.

The truck ran over the okada rider, killing him on the spot and also collided with a sprinter bus with registration number GC 7652-20, resulting in injuries of three occupant.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary where the injured are also undergoing treatment.

Police have also commenced investigation into the incident.

