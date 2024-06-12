Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Abena Osei Asare is leading Ghana’s delegation to attend the 2024 Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Annual Meetings, and the 3rd African-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2024) taking place in Nassau, Bahamas.

The AGM under the theme, “Owning Our Destiny: Economic Prosperity on the Platform of Global Africa,” will bring together more than a thousand delegates including African/Caribbean leaders and senior government officials, African and non-African policymakers, corporate and business leaders, bankers, entrepreneurs, academics, and other thought leaders.

Ghana currently chairs the Shareholders and Advisory Group, and the Minister of State will chair the shareholders meeting scheduled for Saturday June, 15, 2024.

Osei-Asare, who is also the MP for Atiwa East will deliver the opening remarks at the opening ceremony as well as opening remarks for the plenary session on the theme, “Economic Transformation for Global Africa in a Polycrisis World”. She will also participate in a high-level policy dialogue plenary Session on the theme, “An Emergent Global Africa: A Platform for Sustainable Economic Transformation.”

The delegation will also attend the statutory meetings, bilateral meetings as well as the seminars and plenaries including the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum.

Afreximbank support to Ghana’s public and private sector currently stands at US$1.761 billion, with another US$1.706 billion transactions under consideration.

Ghana is a founding member of the Afreximbank, having signed the agreement establishing the Bank at inception and ratified the same.

Ghana is also a shareholder of the Bank through the Bank of Ghana, holding 3,645 Class “A” shares, which represent 2.41% of the Bank’s total shareholding.

Background

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a pan-African multilateral trade finance institution created in 1993 under the auspices of the African Development Bank (AfDB) to finance and promote trade within and outside Africa.

It is owned by African governments, the AfDB, other African multilateral finance institutions as well as African and non-African public and private investors.

The Bank provides support in (i) trade and project finance; (ii) sovereign loans; (iii) syndicated loans; (iv) guarantees; and (v) advisory services.

Ghana hosted the 2023 Annual Meetings of the Bank which attracted about three thousand delegates, and which also included programmes for the Bank’s 30th anniversary.

The 3rd edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2024) for the first time has been incorporated into the Afreximbank Annual Meetings.

This programme explores the platform of Global Africa – to navigate new vistas for the Caribbean through African and global investments from across the diaspora; with more than 25 deals expected to be signed and new commercial and developmental initiatives to be announced.