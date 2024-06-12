Ricardo Andrade Quaresma Bernardo, commonly known as Ricardo Quaresma, was born in Lisbon, Portugal on September 26, 1983.

Growing up in a challenging neighborhood, Quaresma turned to football as a means of escape and a path to a better life.

He began his youth career at Sporting CP, whose academy is famous for producing talents like Luís Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo.

At 17, Quaresma made his professional debut for Sporting CP’s senior team in the 2001-2002 season.

His performances were instrumental in helping Sporting CP win the Primeira Liga title that year, marking the beginning of a promising career. He had great abilities to do 3 key things:

dazzling dribbles;

precise crosses;

and powerful shots.

This made him a standout player, attracting attention from top European clubs.

Moving abroad and a quick return

However, his time in Spain was challenging, and he struggled to find consistency, making 28 appearances and scoring only 1 goal in the 2003-2004 season.

Seeking a fresh start, Quaresma transferred to FC Porto in 2004. He rediscovered his form at Porto, becoming a key player in their domestic and European successes.

During his 4-year stint, Quaresma won 3 Primeira Liga titles, 2 Portuguese Cups, and was named the Portuguese League Player of the Year in 2006.

Playing in other places

Quaresma’s career took him to various clubs, including Inter Milan, Chelsea, Beşiktaş, and Al Ahli.

At Inter Milan, he was part of the squad that won the Serie A title and the UEFA Champions League in the 2009-2010 season, although his contributions were limited.

His spell at Chelsea was brief, with only 5 appearances.

However, Quaresma found success again at Beşiktaş, winning 2 Turkish Super Lig titles and becoming a fan favourite due to his electrifying performances and leadership on the pitch.

