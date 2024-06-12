Over 30 students of Ajumako Afransi Technical and Vocational Institute have been hospitalised over suspected food poisoning.

According to reports, they complained of stomach discomfort after consuming a meal and were rushed to the Ajumako Baah Salvation Army Polyclinic.

The incident occurred after some students ate waakye and stew during lunchtime on Tuesday June 11, 2024.

While some of the affected students are undergoing treatment at Ajumako Baah Salvation Army Polyclinic, others are receiving medical attention at Ajumako District Government Hospital.

In an interview with Adom News, Physician Assistant, Daniel Agyeakpor explained that majority of the students are in stable condition and are awaiting lab results to determine the cause of their illness.

