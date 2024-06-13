The Director of Inter-Party and Civil Society Organizations (CSO) Relations (Corporate Affairs) for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, has reaffirmed former President John Mahama’s commitment to Ghana’s long-term development goals.

At a meeting with the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC), Dr. Otokunor emphasised Mahama’s dedication to transformative projects designed to propel the nation towards sustainable growth and prosperity.

He highlighted significant initiatives such as Vision 2020 and the ambitious 40-year Development Plan and stated the comprehensive strategies devised under Mahama’s administration.

These plans aimed to address critical areas including economic diversification, infrastructural development, and social welfare enhancement.

“President Mahama’s vision extended far beyond his term, focusing on enduring progress for future generations. He laid the groundwork for a resilient and inclusive economy, with the expectation that successive administrations would build upon these foundations,” he stated.

However, Dr. Otokunor expressed disappointment that the subsequent New Patriotic Party (NPP) government did not continue these long-term projects.

According to him, the discontinuation of these plans has hindered Ghana’s developmental trajectory, disrupting the continuity essential for achieving the set objectives.

Despite these setbacks, Dr. Otokunor remains optimistic about the future.

He urged all stakeholders to recognise the importance of maintaining a unified approach to national development, irrespective of political affiliations, to ensure that Ghana’s growth is both steady and sustainable.

The meeting with ISODEC reinforced the necessity for collaboration between government entities and civil society organizations in advocating for policies that benefit the broader population.

Dr. Otokunor’s remarks highlighted the enduring relevance of Mahama’s vision, emphasizing the need for a collective effort to realize the long-term goals established during his tenure.

The meeting also witnessed the presence of Dr. Mary Ewusi Deputy Director of Inter-Party and Civil Society Organizations (CSO) Relations (Corporate Affairs) and other members of the Directorate