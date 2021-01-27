Laryea Kingston says he is expecting an exciting game ahead of the Accra derby between Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics this weekend.

Hearts of Oak will host Great Olympics in the matchday 11 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts thrashed Olympics 4-0 in last season’s truncated league, but the Wonder Club’s impressive display this term could make the Accra derby a mouth-watering clash.

Great Olympics have been in a good form while Hearts of Oak are also reaping some good results under Serbia trainer Kosta Papic.

But according to Mr Kingston, who played for both clubs, he expects a good game from both sides and refrained from predicting the winner due to the good form of both clubs.

“I am impressed with how both clubs are playing this season,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM.

“Annor Walker has done a good job with Olympics but with Yaw Preko in charge, I expect him to continue the good job.

“I expect a good game from both sides because both clubs are in good shape which makes it difficult to see who will win the game but I wish both clubs the best of luck,” he added.

Hearts of Oak are 2nd with 16 points while Great Olympics are 7th on the league log with 15 points.