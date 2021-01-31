Big Brother Naija reality show star, Nengi, is currently having a fun time as she tours Ghana for the very first time.

Nengi, after series of interviews following her touchdown, was captured easing her tension at what appears to be a pub, in the company of KiDi.

The curvaceous Nengi posted moments of her session with KiDi, who, she confessed, is her favourite Ghanaian artiste.

The two were captured sipping liquor and enjoying some tunes including KiDi’s very own Enjoyment track.

The part of their moment that fans cannot keep mute over is their warm embrace and jiggy gestures to each other.

Nengi looking sexy, having a good time is all I want for her. Kidi! I sight youuu (in Jenifa’s voice) pic.twitter.com/SHntA4V59e — Panadol (@Jemenfiche1) January 30, 2021

Their meeting was prior to Nengi’s all-white party organised by her Ghanaian fans.

Not only did the fans wine and dine with their on-screen celebrity, they gifted her GHS15,000.00.