The wish of Patapaa’s German wife, Liha Miller, to be associated with Ghanaian culture has got her making local meals.

She proved she meant business when she decided to pound fufu for her Swedru-based husband.

After some minutes into the activity, she could be heard panting as she drops the pestle haphazardly.

She has nicknamed fufu pounding as anti-aggression training.

She has since earned praises from her Ghanaian fans who have encouraged her to take further actions to make her husband happy.

Meanwhile, she is also making attempts to learn Twi, while teaching her husband the German language.

Watch video below: