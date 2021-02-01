A member of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s legal team, Frank Davies, has been warned against press briefings after sitting in the ongoing 2020 election petition.

The Supreme Court says it is not comfortable with comments by Mr Davies during media interviews after court sittings while the hearing is still ongoing.

The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, who made the comment on Monday, February 1, 2021, said the act breaches Rule 38.

Referring to Rule 38, the Chief Justice told Mr Davies that some of his comments violate the ethics of the legal profession.

“The court is not comfortable with the interviews that you [Davies] grant outside so we are just drawing your attention to the ethical infractions, and you have to advise yourself accordingly.

“Somebody other than you may do it, that is not our concern but you are precluded by law because you have been announced in the case on regular basis,” Justice Yeboah bemoaned.

Frank Davies

The Chief Justice stressed the other members, who were not actively involved in the proceedings, could take up the briefings.

“If you are a lawyer and you are not actively participating, please we passionately plead with you to put down your robes and grant the interview. We don’t think that you should be in robes with the wig on and addressing the media,” he urged.

Meanwhile, Mr Davies, who on his part took the advice in good faith, in response said: “My Lords, I’m grateful. My Lords your advice is faithfully taken.”

Rule 38 talks about lawyers who are involved in a case or have participated in a matter that is still pending in court.

The rule states that they [lawyers] “shall not make an out of court statement or grant an interview to the media on the matter.”