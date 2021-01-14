Presidential election hearing filed by John Dramani Mahama seeks to call on the Supreme Court to order a rerun of the December 7, 2020 elections.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, in his petition to the court, claims neither he nor his main contender, President Akufo-Addo, got more than the 50 per cent of the valid votes cast on the election day.

Meanwhile, the election petition will be broadcast live on television after the NDC requested for it.

Per the rules governing the case, judgement on the petition is expected to be delivered by February 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, the case was adjourned to Tuesday, January 14, 2021.

Below are lawyers for plaintiff and respondents:

John Mahama

Tsatsu Tsikata

Tony Lithur

Electoral Commission

Justin Amenuvor

A. A. Somuah

Akufo-Addo

Akoto Ampaw

Frank Davies

Kwaku Assilfie

Yaw Oppong