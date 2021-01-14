An 18-year-old, identified as Bilikisu Ali, has died shortly after lodging in a hotel for marathon sex.

The teen, who is said to have graduated from secondary school last year, reportedly had foam coming out of her mouth when her body was discovered in the lodge last week.

A man named Albash Yaya Ibrahim, who was a visitor in the area, has been arrested in connection with her death.

He had allegedly requested three of his friends to bring him a female companion for the night when he arrived at Damaturu on January 6.

Miss Ali was the lady brought. However, hours later, Mr Ibrahim raised alarm and reported the girl was lifeless.

He admitted he had sex with the girl but claimed she died due to intake of drugs.

He and the three friends, who brought the teen to him, have all been arrested.