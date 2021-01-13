Osun State Police Command has arrested a cleric, Tiamiyu Yusuf, for possession of human head.

The said body part, he said, was bought for a friend at a sum of N20,000, equivalent to GHS305 for ritual purposes.

Tiamiyu, who was arrested alongside other suspects, confessed while being paraded at the police headquarters in Osogbo.

According to him: “It is true. I was arrested with a human head. I bought it for someone. He wants to use it for money ritual. I bought it for him for N20,000.”

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Wale Olokode, said the suspects would be arraigned in court after diligent investigation