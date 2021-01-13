The second day of meeting by leaders in parliament to agree on who controls the House has ended inconclusively.

The leaders are expected to meet again tomorrow to agree on the way forward.

Wednesday’s meeting, according to Joy News’ Joseph Opoku Gapko, lasted for less than an hour.

Deputy National Democratic Congress (NDC) Whip, Ibrahim Ahmed, told Joy News the refusal of Fomena Member of Parliament (MP), Andrews Amoako Asiamah, to write officially to the Speaker on which side he chooses to do business with is what is stalling the process.

“The simple reason is that Mr Amoako Asiamah is supposed to write to the Speaker and he has not. We are still engaging and not concluded. This is a new parliament, and so there are a lot of things to be done,” he said.

Currently, both the New Patriotic Party and opposition NDC have 137 parliamentarians each with one independent MP making up the 275 total number of MPs in Ghana’s Parliament.

Both parties have claimed the ‘Majority’ title for themselves.