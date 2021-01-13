One stage, 1 night, 3 of your favourite DJs. It is none other than Joy FM’s annual party 90s Jam!

Sammy Forson, Andy Dosty and DJ Black will be turning the tables back into the 90s and early 2000 this Friday, January 15.

The virtual event will be held in the studios of Joy FM from where it will be streamed live on Hitz FM, Joy Prime, MyJoyOnline and on all our social media platforms.

Fans of the annual event will have the opportunity to join in the jams in the studio via Zoom.

“We are playing platinum tracks on Friday so if you’re home, you can join us,” DJ Black said on Drive Time.

So put on your favourite 90s outfit and join your favourite DJ’s favourite DJ jam away to some of the greatest hits from the 90s