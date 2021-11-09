A 48-year-old butcher, identified as Segun Taiwo, has been arrested in connection with the death of his 50-year-old lover, Abimbola Olusola, whose corpse was found by the roadside.

The suspect was arrested following a report at the state police station. Upon the information, the DPO dispatched his men to the scene, where the corpse was recovered and deposited at the mortuary.



According to the state police command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the homicide team embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death of the deceased.

He said the investigation eventually led them to Obada Oko area, where the suspect is living and he was arrested.



On interrogation, the suspect first denied knowing the deceased, but when evidence linking him to the deceased which has been at the disposal of the policemen before his arrest was tabled before him, he was left with no other alternative than to confess.



In his confession, he told the investigators that he had been dating the deceased since last year and that he invited her to his house on Sunday, October 31, to pass the night with him, since his wife was away.

He said it was around 3:00 am that the deceased started showing signs of sickness during sex, and before he could do anything, she had given up the ghost.



He stated further that he took the corpse in his car and drove it to Aro area where he dumped it.

When asked why he behaved in such an inhuman manner, he said he did so out of fear.