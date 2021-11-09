The government, through the National Security, has cautioned the public to disregard information on some social media platforms instructing prospective Ghanaian students and business owners to access an alleged ‘United Nations Money Funds’.

The amount ranges from GH¢150,000.00 to GH¢700,000.00.

Addressing the media on the fake UN grant in Accra, Deputy Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, said the National Security had picked signals that a cybercriminal with mobile number 0206583702 was behind the diabolic act.

She said the cybercriminal had also circulated this link: https://Slth-leap-payment.blogspot.com/ to swindle their unsuspecting persons.

ALSO READ:

She said the cybercriminal syndicate further promised their victims money of between GH¢150,000.00 and GH¢300,000.00 and GH¢400,000.00 and GH¢700,000.00 depending on their age.

“The government said there was no such UN grant and urged the public to ignore such false communication,” she warned.