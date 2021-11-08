The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso in the Eastern Region, Davis Opoku Ansah, has donated a tricycle for use by the Nketepa, New Oworobong, and Kwahu Amanfrom electoral areas.

The rescue effort, according to the MP, is to help to transport emergency cases to Atibie and serve as a means for community health outreach.

This comes barely a week after a pregnant woman was delivered of a baby on the road after being referred from the Amartey CHIPS compound to the Kwahu Government Hospital.

The mother safely delivered her baby through the help of a male nurse, William Kwame Otoo who was on the journey with her.

The MP, popularly referred to as OPK, donated the tricycle when he paid a visit to the mother and her newborn baby.

He also expressed appreciation and gratitude to Mr Otoo for his life-saving venture.

The MP has, however, appealed to the government to help construct or reshape the Adawso-Nketepa-Amatey-Amanfrom road.

These areas, he noted, grow lots of vegetables that feed several markets, hence their roads deserve a facelift.