The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, has criticised the Police for the charges they have filed against fellow lawmaker, Francis Xavier-Sosu.

Charges filed against the Madina MP include causing damage to public property.

This arises from some unlawful acts that happened during a protest which was led by the MP in demand for better roads in his constituency.

The MP is expected to appear before court on November 8 to answer the charges.

Speaking to JoyNews, Davis Ansah Opoku said that it was far-fetched to hold the MP responsible for the actions of the protesters.

He wants the Police to rather go after those who were directly involved in the blocking of roads and destruction of property during the October demonstration.

He believes the matter will be thrown out of court if the Police fails to establish the Madina MP’s direct involvement in the incidents.

“To hold the MP responsible for certain damages, I think it is far-fetched. The person who burnt the tyre must be held responsible and not Sosu. Unless the Police are able to establish that Sosu contributed to the persons who took that action, I don’t see this matter traveling that far,” he said.

That notwithstanding, he believes that the situation would not have escalated had Parliament collaborated with the Police.

He said Mr Xavier-Sosu should have honoured the invitation from the Police.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is angry over attempts by the Police to disregard his earlier directive and tried to arrest the Madina MP, even before the Privileges Committee begins hearings on the contempt case against two senior officers.

The Speaker said the action of the Police is not only a violation of the Constitution but also disingenuous.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he also observed that the attempt to arrest the MP during a church service last Sunday was an affront to Parliament and his powers.