It has emerged that two out of the four members of the Majority in Parliament, said to have signed a Private Member’s motion calling for a bi-partisan investigations into the death of late President John Evans Atta Mills, have denied knowledge of it.

MP, Mpraeso Constituency, Davis Ansah Opoku

The two are Member of Parliament for Mpraeso constituency, Davis Opoku Ansah and MP for Tema Central constituency, Yves Hanson-Nortey.

Yves Hanson-Nortey

According to Parliamentary correspondent, Kwesi Parker-Wilson, the two claim they never assented to the said motion and want their names out.

The Mpraeso MP confirmed this in a telephone conversation with Adomonline.com Friday.

He explained that his name was included in the motion without any consultation, hence the decision to have his name removed.

Hon. Opoku Ansah said he has written to the Majority leadership in Parliament to exclude his name from the motion.

Below is the motion filed by the two MPs: