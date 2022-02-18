A group of parents of university students are appealing to members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to reconsider their strike action and return to the lecture halls.

They said much as they appreciate the concerns of the Association, it is time to rescind their decision in the interest of their students who are enduring the repercussions of the tussle between them and the National Labour Commission (NLC).

These were contained in a press release issued by the group as the fate of students remains uncertain more than a month after resumption of 2022/2023 academic year.

According to them, the cost implication of the strike action on parents, guardians, and sponsors of students is getting out of hand.

“After paying for hostels, bearing other costs and fees, our wards and guardians are staying on various university campuses doing nothing while we continue to give them allowances for their upkeep,” part of the statement read.

It further read that, “It is our hope that UTAG will consider the plight of students as they continue to engage the government on their conditions of service.”

“We believe the competent minister for education together with other key stakeholders will resolve the impasse. So we appeal to you to call off the strike action to alleviate the plight of parents and students,” the statement urged.

The statement said it is unfortunate that students have been caught up in the feud between the striking lecturers and government and that something urgent must be done to resolve the impasse as soon as possible.

They further argued that the academic calendar had already been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore, any further delay in the resumption of academic work could have dire consequences on the entire education system.

They, therefore, pleaded with the lecturers to consider the plight of students and parents even as they fight for what is due them.