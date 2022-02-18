A National Democratic Congress (NDC) group calling itself the North Dayi Young Cadres is demanding an audit of the branch’s register.

According to the group, the register in the possession of the Branch Secretary, Daniel Koto is currently in a deplorable state, hence their demand.

A statement signed by the convenor, Anthony Dzonto indicated the suit must be done to pave way for the party’s ongoing identification card replacement exercise.

“A credible information we the Young Cadres of North Dayi have received points to the fact that the Member of Parliament of North Dayi, Miss. Joycelyn Tetteh has connived with Constituency Secretary Daniel Koto to manipulate the existing branch registers of the constituency by adding names of non-registered party members to some of the branch registers presently in the Secretary’s custody,” portions of the statement alleged.

They among other things alleged the party risk losing its members due to the activities of the incumbent MP Jocelyn Tetteh and her brother Adom Seme.

“We find it very disheartening, to say the least, that owing to the flippant disregard of laid down party rules, regulations, and internal procedures by the sitting Member of Parliament Miss Joycelyn Tetteh, her brother Mr Adom Seme who parades himself as though the party is a family property of his and the sister, the party has become engulfed with filth and inaction.

“If care is not taken, not only will the NPP continue to swallow our existing members but will keep adding numbers to the huge chunk of votes that it has received in North Dayi during the last presidential and parliamentary elections,” Mr Dzonto bemoaned in the statement.

Meanwhile, they are also demanding an independent probe into the allegations which they describe as serious and an indictment on the party.

ALSO READ:

“For the above serious allegations, we the Young Cadres Front of North Dayi constituency are calling on the leadership of the NDC to set up an independent committee from the NDC National Office in conjunction with the Constituency Chairman of North Dayi who will audit the branch registers of North Dayi before expeditiously releasing the said registers to the various branches to commence the on-going card replacement exercise,” the statement appealed.