Former President John Mahama has paid courtesy calls on two senior comrades of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ambassador Ohene Agyekum and Togbui Fugah.

Mr Mahama’s presence in the homes of the duo, according to him, was during a recent visit to Kumasi.

The 2020 NDC Presidential candidate indicated he was happy to see them strong and healthy.

Posting photos of the memorable day on his Facebook page, he revealed they spent time together to catch up on old times.

Mr Agyekum served as the former Ambassador to the United States of America during the John Evans Atta Mills government between 2009 and 2013.

Togbui Fugah, on the other hand, is a former Chairman of the Ashanti regional branch of the Voltarians Co-ordinating Council.

This comes on the back of a similar exercise to the homes of Dr Tony Aidoo, Kofi Portuphy and Cecilia Johnson during the Christmas festivities.

Madam Johnson is a former Chairperson of the Council of State with Mr Portuphy a former NDC National Chairman while Dr Tony Aidoo served as a former Ambassador and former Deputy Defence Minister.