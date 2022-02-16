Western Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Organiser, Japhet Baidoo, has passed on.

According to reports, he died on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after a short ailment.

Until his demise, Mr Baidoo was working as the Safety and Environment Officer of the Takoradi Technical University.

Western Regional Communication Officer for the NDC, Richard Kirk-Mensah, confirmed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme.

He said his death has shocked the rank-and-file of the party because he had recovered from an ailment about two months ago.

“He was hale and hearty after recovering from a sickness two months ago. We have been with him working for the party until we heard the news this dawn,” Mr Kirk-Mensah bemoaned.

He said they have suspended all political activities in the region until further notice to mourn the “hardworking and dynamic late Regional Organiser.”

“All party flags across the country will fly at half-mast in honour of late Japhet who dedicated his life to the NDC,” Mr Kirk-Mensah added.