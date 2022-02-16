Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Samuel Pyne, has revealed plans the assembly has for the State Experimental Basic School in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, which is almost collapsing.

Speaking on Beyi W’ano, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Mr Pyne said some city engineers have been to the school to access the damage after Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor’s report.

The State Experimental Basic School is in danger of collapse as three of its pillars have started falling apart.

The primary school building, built in the 1950s, has seen no major renovation, and parts of the pillars have started falling off, revealing metal rods in them.

The legendary school, which has churned out many notable personalities, has makeshift classrooms exposed to the elements, making teaching and learning difficult when it rains.

But, Mr Pyne, commenting on the latest development, said the KMA is weighing two options as to how to get the school back on its fit.

The assembly, he noted, wanted to embark on emergency remediation to ensure that the part which is peeling off is reinforced.

“As an assembly, we want to undertake emergency remediation to fix the part that has been peeled off. But I met with the Education minister recently and they also have the view that the building be demolished while a temporary structure is built for them in order to construct another school block because we cannot afford to look on as this building collapses else it will affect me as the major of Kumasi,” he said.

According to the Kumasi mayor, his outfit will meet with the Metro Education Director in order to plan the way forward.

He added that should the need arise for the school block to be pulled down, they will have to move the pupils to another school closeby.

Until any decision comes, Mr Pyne said they have ordered their directors to embark on the emergency remediation of the situation per their assessment but are open to other suggestions.

