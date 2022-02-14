An old building housing children of the State Experimental Basic School in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, is in danger of collapse as three of its pillars have started falling apart.

The primary school building, built in the 1950s, has seen no major renovation, and parts of the pillars have started falling off, revealing metal rods in them.

The legendary school, which has churned out notable personalities, has makeshift classrooms exposed to the elements making teaching and learning difficult when it rains.

Beyi W’ano, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem put a spotlight on the edifice which is being left to rot.

Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor followed the story in the video below: