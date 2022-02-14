The Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG) is appealing to government to promote the production of quality cement by instituting a legal regulatory framework to regulate the fast-growing of cement factories in the country.

The Chamber has repeatedly cautioned the government through key stakeholders such as the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI) to put in place a regulatory framework to promote the manufacturing of quality cement in the market.

The Chamber says it is worried over the lack of regulation/monitoring in the cement industry which has seen new entrants spring up every day, stressing that, instituting a legal regulatory framework will not only protect the economic sensitivity of the cement product but also protect the integrity of quality building and infrastructure in Ghana.

The Executive Secretary of COCMAG, Dr. George Dawson-Ahmoah, speaking to the media affirmed that the Chamber is not against competition but against unfair trade practices. “We are agitating for equal treatment within the industry for both local and imported cement product”.

Dr. Dawson-Ahmoah emphasized that besides putting in place a regulatory Policy to check further the construction of cement factories in Ghana, authorities should look at the type of cement construction equipment, the type of laboratory equipments to be used, adherence to environmental and safety practices and evidence of producing standardize cement.

The Chamber he added is strongly advocating for the adherence of the mandatory checks of the standards of cement that is required for any imported cement into the country. “Example the internationally acceptable mandatory procedure for any imported cement into any country must satisfy a 28 days test of the products before acceptance.

Today importations from neighboring countries by road are being dumped into the country without the 28 days test as stipulated by international norm. Meanwhile this practice is seriously being adhered to in countries such as Côte d’Ivoire but not practiced in Ghana”.

Dr. Dawson-Ahmoah was full of appreciation to the Ministry of Trade that is championing this cause “and we’re assuring the Ministry and the Ghana Standards Authority of all the support needed to achieve this objective so as to protect the buildings and the integrity of Ghana’s infrastructure.