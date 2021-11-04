The one-week observation of late former Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, has been held.

The deceased was also a former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central in the Upper East Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The solemn ceremony was preceded by a memorial mass at the Christ The King Church in Accra on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

It was followed by a family gathering at his residence at Westlands.

In attendance was the Acting Chief Executive Director of the Energy Ministry, Wilhelmina Asamoah who led a delegation to commiserate with the family.

Others were the Director in charge of General Administration, Director in charge of power, Solomon Adjetey, Human Resource Manager, Brenda Laryea Adjapawm among other team members at the ministry.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, Justin Koduah, NPP Communicator, Kamal-Deen Abdulai, among others were also in attendance.

On behalf of the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh donated 20 packets of bottled water to support the family.

Mr Adda passed on on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Sources indicate he died at a hospital in Accra after a short ailment.