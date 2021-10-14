Former Aviation Minister, Kofi Adda, has died, Starr News has reported.

The former lawmaker reportedly died Thursday dawn at a hospital in Accra after a short ailment, a family source confirmed to Starr News.

He was former Member of Parliament (MP) for Navrongo Central Constituency in the Upper East Region.

He first became an MP in 2003. He won the by-election for the Navrongo Central constituency after the death of the incumbent, John Achuliwor. He retained his seat in the 2004 parliamentary election.

He was appointed the Minister for Manpower Development and Employment by President John Kufuor in 2005.

On 28 April 2006, he was moved in a cabinet reshuffle to the position of Minister for Energy.

He was later replaced by Felix Owusu-Adjapong as Minister of Energy by President Kuffuor. He retained his seat when the NPP lost the general election in 2008.

He, however, lost the seat in the 2012 elections to Mark Woyongo.